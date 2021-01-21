‘Revolution of the Daleks’ available for home pre-order

“Revolution of the Daleks,” the Doctor Who New Year Day 2021 special, is set for a Blu-ray and DVD release on March 2.



The episode reunites the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) with Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), and serves as a send-off for companions Ryan (Tosin Cole) and his granddad Graham (Bradley Walsh). A new companion is expected to join the TARDIS crew when the series resumes this year.



The special is also available for streaming currently by subscribers of AMC+ through that service’s relationship with BBC America. The rest of the series, starting from 2005, is available on HBO Max streaming.

