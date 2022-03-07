Resurrected G4TV streaming ‘G4 Select’ channel on Pluto TV

G4, the content studio and network that unites creators and fandoms, today announced an exclusive launch partnership with Pluto TV to be its first FAST partner to distribute “G4 Select,” the network’s free ad-supported streaming version of its content. G4 Select offers the best of G4’s array of programming, including newly relaunched editions of beloved legacy G4 shows including Attack the Show!, Ninja Warrior and Xplay, new content including Name Your Price and Scott The Woz, esports events, interviews, and more, specifically catered for the FAST audience. G4 Select is now available exclusively on Pluto TV.



“We’re thrilled to partner Pluto TV to deliver G4’s content to their U.S. audience,” said Russell Arons, president, G4. “The OTT space, specifically FAST, has seen tremendous growth over the last couple of years, including an increase in demand for gaming content. The addition of Pluto TV to our unique distribution model provides G4 yet another opportunity to reach and serve our fans on the platforms they love.”

“G4 was a pioneer in gaming entertainment. As Pluto TV continues to ramp up offerings in the gaming space, we love that G4 is the perfect blend of current gaming culture, coupled with the nostalgic offerings that our viewers crave” said Scott Reich, SVP of programming at Pluto TV. “The relaunch of G4 gives gamers, creators and fandoms alike more options to experience the thrill of gaming and the content they love – all for free on Pluto TV.”

G4 content is also distributed on linear Pay-TV through Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity TV, and Philo through its flagship G4 channel. G4 also collaborates with Twitch on a multi-year promotional and commercial partnership through G4’s official Twitch channel. G4 also creates channel-specific content across its social media platforms and YouTube. The addition of Pluto TV brings G4’s potential audience to over 98 million users, the studio said.

Additional distribution partners will be announced soon, G4 added.