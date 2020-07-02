Movies Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television Top story

Phineas and Ferb return in ‘Candace Against the Universe’ Aug. 28 on Disney+

11 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe from Disney Television Animation will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

A soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available the same day. 

Executive-produced by the creators/executive producers of the Emmy Award-winning Phineas and Ferb TV series, Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers. 

Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher. 

The movie also stars: Ali Wong (American Housewife) as Super Super Big Doctor; Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as Stapler Fist; Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Borthos; and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) as Garnoz.

In addition to Povenmire and Marsh, the talented crew includes: director Bob Bowen (Family Guy), composer Danny Jacob (Phineas and Ferb) and songwriters Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston’s I Look To You) and Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates).

All four seasons of the original animated series Phineas and Ferb, along with the Disney Channel Original Movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, are also available to stream on Disney+. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, all episodes will be presented on Disney XD leading up to the movie’s premiere.

