Jon Favreau shares papercraft Yoda ‘Child’ from The Mandalorian

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters96Leave a Comment on Jon Favreau shares papercraft Yoda ‘Child’ from The Mandalorian

There may not be much merchandise based on “The Child” from the new live-action Star Wars TV series available yet in time for the 2019 holidays, but The Mandalorian show-runner Jon Favreau has at least come through with a DIY alternative:

Will you be making this papercraft Yoda baby ornament? Let us know, or share your pics with us!

This is The Way …

Caption : Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2109 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Star Wars was always about the wonder of younglings
Caption : IG-11 (Taika Waititi) and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. After Nov. 12 Disney+ premiere, The Mandalorian settles into Friday releases for a while
