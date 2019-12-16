Jon Favreau shares papercraft Yoda ‘Child’ from The Mandalorian

There may not be much merchandise based on “The Child” from the new live-action Star Wars TV series available yet in time for the 2019 holidays, but The Mandalorian show-runner Jon Favreau has at least come through with a DIY alternative:
Will you be making this papercraft Yoda baby ornament? Let us know, or share your pics with us!
This is The Way …
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:
Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.