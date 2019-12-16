Jon Favreau shares papercraft Yoda ‘Child’ from The Mandalorian

There may not be much merchandise based on “The Child” from the new live-action Star Wars TV series available yet in time for the 2019 holidays, but The Mandalorian show-runner Jon Favreau has at least come through with a DIY alternative:

Here’s a craft project from #TheMandalorian that one of our artists put together for you. Get your scissors and tape. #HappyHolidays @LandisFields pic.twitter.com/Tks8zUk1fx — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 14, 2019

Will you be making this papercraft Yoda baby ornament? Let us know, or share your pics with us!

This is The Way …

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.