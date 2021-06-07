Today, Disney+ debuted “Owen Wilson Joins the MCU,” a new featurette for Marvel Studios’ Loki celebrating actor Owen Wilson as he takes his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki, Marvel Studios’ newest original series, launches on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.