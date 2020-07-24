‘Other Space’ gets the relaunch it deserves on DUST

In what’s arguably a trippy journey to not just outer space but another dimension, director Paul Feig’s eight-episode series Other Space, which debuts on DUST Aug. 1, has melded a decidedly Star Trek: The Original Series lo-fi vibe with scene-stealing comedy from a uniquely well-meshed ensemble cast.



We had the chance to watch all eight episodes of the series’ first and, so far, only season — which initially aired on Yahoo Screen in 2015 — and what we saw left us hopeful for another outing, given the deft writing focusing on a not-so deserving and inexperienced crew as they deal with a galactic mapping and exploration mission gone decidedly awry from the start.



The cast includes Karan Soni (the Deadpool films), Bess Rous (Murder in the First), Neil Casey (Ghostbusters), Eugene Cordero (The Good Place), Conor Leslie (Titans), Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us) and Joel Hodgson and Trace Beaulieu (both of Mystery Science Theater 3000).

Neil Casey, Eugene Cordero, Milana Vaytrub, Karan Soni and Bess Rous in Other Space.

Neil Casey and Milana Vayntrub in Other Space.

The crux of the show is Soni and Rous, siblings with a fierce rivalry, with the former seemingly failing upward, despite his lack of talent, and the former having to come in second every time, despite her obvious qualifications.



Add Casey as a not-quite human trying to impress his mother, perennial good guy and overlooked Cordero whose character is often paid little mind and ship AI Natasha, played by Leslie, and what you have is a layered, yet not overpowering series of adventures as the crew of the IMP Cruiser strives to find its way back their universe, but not without a series of hitches and mistakes and an errant run-in with the planet formerly known as Pluto.

Hodgson plays ship’s engineer Zalian Fletcher and he’s a delight, particularly when he and fellow MST3K alum Beaulieu, playing billionaire Howard Barnes who has transferred his brainwaves into the robot A.R.T.



While the show may not be brand new, the five-year gap since it last aired means there is an audience that’s yet to experience the adventures and it’s another opportunity for the show to expand its fan base.



The show is set to debut Aug. 1 on DUST app and online at watchdust.com.

Matt Moore is a science fiction fan and co-host of the Star Wars Splash Page Podcast.