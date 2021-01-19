Original ‘Muppet Show’ coming to Disney+ Feb. 19

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

It’s time to play the music! It’s time to light the lights …

The long wait for Muppet fans is almost over!

The Muppet Show, Jim Henson’s iconic variety series that started it all, will begin streaming Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

In addition to the first three seasons, fans will be able to enjoy seasons 4 and 5, which have never previously been released on home entertainment.

“The Muppet Show” stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in a groundbreaking twist on the classic variety show, blending original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars into a prime-time hit for all ages.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’  And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony,  I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

Originally premiering in 1976, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars stopped by “The Muppet Show” for unforgettable comedy and chaos including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics