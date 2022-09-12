Pathfinder Infinite

Official trailer for Tales of the Jedi revisits familiar faces

14 hours ago
Jayson Peters

Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi — Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku — each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies.

To the delight of the audience, executive producer Dave Filoni shared the official trailer for the series at D23 and announced that all six shorts will debut Oct. 26 on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Disney+ releases teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3
Andor Watch the final trailer for Andor
Andor Watch a first clip from the Andor series
Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Catch Rogue One in IMAX with Andor sneak peek
Andor Andor premiering Sept. 21 on Disney+ with 3 episode debut
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation clip New clip and poster tease LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation adventure

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting