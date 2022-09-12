Official trailer for Tales of the Jedi revisits familiar faces

Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi — Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku — each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies.



To the delight of the audience, executive producer Dave Filoni shared the official trailer for the series at D23 and announced that all six shorts will debut Oct. 26 on Disney+.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …