Classic Doctor Who companion Mel returning to meet Fifteenth Doctor

Melanie Bush is back in Doctor Who - on TV, even!

Bonnie Langford, who first entered the world of Doctor Who in 1986 as the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors played by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, then returned in a cameo role in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor, is coming back to the series again alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

Langford said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”



Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honor, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away. And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor’s side, just like the old days.”

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland. Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland.

Jeany Spark, Jasmin Hinds, Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford (c) Big Finish Colin Baker and Bonnie Langford (Tony Whitmore for Big Finish)

