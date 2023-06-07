Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Classic Doctor Who companion Mel returning to meet Fifteenth Doctor

18 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Melanie Bush is back in Doctor Who - on TV, even!
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Bonnie Langford
Bonnie Langford

Bonnie Langford, who first entered the world of Doctor Who in 1986 as the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors played by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, then returned in a cameo role in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor, is coming back to the series again alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

Langford said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.” 

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honor, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away. And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor’s side, just like the old days.” 

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period. 

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland. Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland.

Jeany Spark, Jasmin Hinds, Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford (c) Big Finish
Colin Baker and Bonnie Langford (Tony Whitmore for Big Finish)

All of time and space …

Doctor Who and the Ark Big Finish releases Doctor Who – The Lost Stories: The Ark
The War Master: Solitary Confinement I, Claudius reunion for Sir Derek Jacobi in Doctor Who War Master audios
UNIT – Nemesis: Masters of Time Missy’s back to battle UNIT
Daleks! Genesis of Terror Doctor Who audio adventure revisits ‘Genesis of the Daleks’
Big Finish Doctor Who updates: new adventures for Eighth Doctor, Gary Russell …
Fourteenth Doctor and Rose Watch the trailer for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
  • Springs Hosting
Springs Hosting