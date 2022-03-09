Watch the teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Watch the new teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and start streaming the limited series May 25 on Disney+.

Today, Disney+ released the teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, giving fans an exciting first look at the highly anticipated limited series, which launches exclusively on the streaming service on May 25.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

Disney+ reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi poster, May 25 start

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

