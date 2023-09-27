Netflix teases Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry anime series 6 hours agoJayson Peters The Netflix anime based on Devil May Cry, Hideki Kamiya's Capcom action-adventure game franchise, finally gets a teaser ... FacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit Devil May Cry the anime series from Capcom, Studio Mir & Adi Shankar. Coming soon, only on Netflix. TagsAdi Shankar Anime Devil may cry Netflix FacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like Watch a clip from the Scott Pilgrim Netflix anime Studio Ghibli releases teaser trailer for The Boy and the Heron Game On Expo’s shift prompts earlier Kikori Con in 2024 Netflix teases Disenchantment: The Final Season Netflix announces Linda Hamilton joining Stranger Things 5 cast Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 debuts, includes short from Wallace & Gromit studio Latest Watch the Doctor defeat the Toymaker in Classic Doctor Who … Disney Animation releases new Wish trailer, poster and names full voice cast The Eighth Doctor and Susan reunite – with River Song Castlevania: Nocturne premieres Sept. 27 on Twitch and YouTube, Sept. 28 on Netflix Watch the first 7 minutes of Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne … Watch a clip from the Scott Pilgrim Netflix anime The War Master meets his match … Disney+ Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm series getting 4K, Blu-ray releases Classic D&D Expert Rulebook, Isle of Dread adventure back in print Lucky 13? Halloween Wars finally back on track Events Con Nichiwa 3 Nov 23 Tucson Con Nichiwa 4 Nov 23 Tucson Con Nichiwa 5 Nov 23 Tucson Taiyou Con 2024 5 Jan 24 Mesa Taiyou Con 2024 6 Jan 24 Mesa