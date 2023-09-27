Banner: Support Extra Life @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Netflix teases Adi Shankar’s Devil May Cry anime series

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The Netflix anime based on Devil May Cry, Hideki Kamiya's Capcom action-adventure game franchise, finally gets a teaser ...
Devil May Cry the anime series from Capcom, Studio Mir & Adi Shankar. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

