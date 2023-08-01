Netflix teases Disenchantment: The Final Season

Bean’s final misadventure will be the greatest one of all ...

We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale – feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother.



From Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, comes Disenchantment – an adult animated comedy fantasy series following the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion, and her personal demon.



Part 5 will be Disenchantment’s final, yet biggest Season. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves…



Every decision. Every victory. Every loss… it’s all led to this. So saddle up, and drink up. Bean’s final misadventure will be the greatest one of all.