Netflix announces Castlevania: Nocturne with foreboding first teaser

34 mins ago
Jayson Peters

Production is underway on Castlevania: Nocturne, a Netflix animated series ...
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Netflix announced today that Castlevania: Nocturne, a new animated series, is officially in production.

The series is led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and creator/writer Clive Bradley and produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation.

As teased almost exactly one year ago today, Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter, a descendant of the Belmont family, popularized in the iconic Symphony of Night and Rondo of Blood entries in the Castlevania video game series.

A brief teaser of Nocturne was released along with the announcement.

Castlevania: Journey Through the Years

More about Castlevania …

Castlevania Advance Collection Castlevania Advance Collection is real, and out now
Richter Belmont Netflix whips up Castlevania spinoff: Richter Belmont & Maria Renard in Revolutionary France
Castlevania season 4 trailer Castlevania returns to ‘where it all started’ for final season on Netflix
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is ‘Zangetsu Mode’ at its finest
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Reflections on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – 1 year later
castlevania season 4 Netflix confirms that Castlevania season 4 is coming

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

free website checkup