Netflix announced today that Castlevania: Nocturne, a new animated series, is officially in production.
The series is led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and creator/writer Clive Bradley and produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation.
As teased almost exactly one year ago today, Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter, a descendant of the Belmont family, popularized in the iconic Symphony of Night and Rondo of Blood entries in the Castlevania video game series.
A brief teaser of Nocturne was released along with the announcement.