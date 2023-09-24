Springs Hosting

Neil Patrick Harris to play Doctor Who’s old nemesis Toymaker, UNIT and Kate Stewart return in 60th anniversary specials

20 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The brand-new trailer for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials features Neil Patrick Harris waltzing onto the scene, as it is now revealed that he will play the Toymaker, an all-powerful enemy last seen in 1966 — but what is it that brings the Doctor face-to-face with this foe from his past?

Also shown, UNIT is back with a bang! Jemma Redgrave reprises her iconic role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart alongside David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Russell T Davies, showrunner, said: “This is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!”

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland. Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland.

