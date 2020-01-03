In “The Mutiny,” Sunday’s new episode of Star Wars Resistance, Kragan buys a secret weapon to capture the Colossus and take over. When Synara discovers this plan she tries to warn Kaz and crew, but it may be too late.

It’s another appearance from some of Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens’ scum and villainy as Sidon Ithano, “the Crimson Corsair” whom Finn nearly joined up with before the First Order struck, brings some prequel-era B2 super battle droids to sell Kragan, as seen in the clip. In “Expanded Universe” Star Wars lore, Ithano has looted lost spoils of the Clone Wars while plundering the Outer Rim Territories. Will this mutiny on Star Wars Resistance succeed?









The new episode will also be available Sunday, Jan. 5, (12:01 a.m. PT) on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

