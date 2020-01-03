Star Wars Resistance - The Mutiny

Star Wars Resistance: The Mutiny brings piracy and Clone Wars-era battle droids in Colossus coup

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters9Leave a Comment on Star Wars Resistance: The Mutiny brings piracy and Clone Wars-era battle droids in Colossus coup

In “The Mutiny,” Sunday’s new episode of Star Wars Resistance, Kragan buys a secret weapon to capture the Colossus and take over. When Synara discovers this plan she tries to warn Kaz and crew, but it may be too late.

It’s another appearance from some of Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens’ scum and villainy as Sidon Ithano, “the Crimson Corsair” whom Finn nearly joined up with before the First Order struck, brings some prequel-era B2 super battle droids to sell Kragan, as seen in the clip. In “Expanded Universe” Star Wars lore, Ithano has looted lost spoils of the Clone Wars while plundering the Outer Rim Territories. Will this mutiny on Star Wars Resistance succeed?

The new episode will also be available Sunday, Jan. 5, (12:01 a.m. PT) on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Star Wars Rebels: Trials of the Darksaber The Darksaber: Star Wars’ black light laser sword, where it came from and what it has to do with The Mandalorian …
Star Wars Resistance - Breakout Kaz tries to save his friends on Star Wars Resistance
Snoke’s secret past still leaves an opening to tell young Ben Solo’s story
Wedge Antilles Did you know? Star Wars hero Wedge Antilles is in Rogue One and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Rise of Skywalker review Star Wars prequel anthem ‘Duel of the Fates’ featured in ‘Rise of Skywalker’ TV spot, but missing from film
Star Wars Resistance - The Missing Agent A Resistance spy goes missing on the all-new episode of Star Wars Resistance
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com