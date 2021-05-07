Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special coming to Disney+ this fall

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
It’s apparently “halfway to Halloween,” and we need — nay, deserve — a great and silly spooky season this year. And with news today of the Disney+ holiday special Muppets Haunted Mansion coming this fall, we’re definitely going to get the silly.

Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn announced Muppets Haunted Mansion, the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special, today. Debuting this fall exclusively on Disney+, brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. The announcement was made today to help celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event.

Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim-grinning place on Earth … The Haunted Mansion, naturally.

