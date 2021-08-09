More classic Doctor Who Tom Baker scripts reimagined for audio

Actor returns for Doctor Who and the Ark, Daleks! Genesis of Terror at Big Finish

It’s time to take a TARDIS trip back to 1975, as Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor returns in two brand new” Lost Stories” audio adventures, due for release in March 2023 from Big Finish Productions.  

Doctor Who – The Lost Stories: “Doctor Who and the Ark” is adapted from John Lucarotti’s original story of the television serial The Ark in Space and brought to life as a full-cast audio drama, while Doctor Who – The Lost Stories: “Daleks! Genesis of Terror” features a full-cast episode from Daleks and Blake’s 7 creator Terry Nation’s first draft script and an enhanced dramatic reading of his original TV storyline for “Genesis of the Daleks.”

These releases add to the “Season 12” Lost Stories set begun by “Return of the Cybermen,” which was released in March 2021 to great acclaim. 

Tom Baker's Doctor Who 'Lost Stories' get new life as audio dramas

Doctor Who and the Ark stars Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor, alongside Sadie Miller as Sarah Jane Smith and Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan. Adapted by Jonathan Morris from the first draft scripts, this audio production of Doctor Who and the Ark highlights where Robert Holmes polished the storytelling for television, and how the team developed the character of the Doctor. 

Daleks! Genesis of Terror finds the same TARDIS team working directly from a PDF of Terry Nation’s original script – complete with typos! Also featuring Nation’s initial storyline for all six episodes with additional material by Simon Guerrier, this audio adventure finds the Fourth Doctor and his friends in a Kaled-Thal war being fought by teenagers – but where are all the adults?

Producer Simon Guerrier said: “This is something very special: Doctor Who archaeology brought thrillingly to life. The Ark in Space and Genesis of the Daleks are among the best-loved TV stories ever. We’ve uncovered first draft scripts by John Lucarotti and Terry Nation that are exciting, surprising and very different.”

Genesis is a very visual script packed with striking, stark images – Nation even makes the stage directions exciting. In Doctor Who and the Ark, the directions were more functional so Jonathan Morris has carefully adapted the script for audio. Though we’ve kept the original episode titles, such as “Puffball” and “Camelias” – I think Tom Baker enjoyed recording those! Oh, and wait till you hear that cliffhanger… 

Tom Baker at Big Finish
Doctor Who and the Ark and Daleks! Genesis of Terror star Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor, alongside Sadie Miller as Sarah Jane Smith and Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan.

All of time and space …

Classic Doctor Who comes to Blu-ray, starting with Tom Baker's 1st season

