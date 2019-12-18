Star Wars Resistance - The Missing Agent

A Resistance spy goes missing on the all-new episode of Star Wars Resistance

Jayson Peters

In “The Missing Agent,” a new episode of Star Wars Resistance this weekend, Kaz, Yeager and Synara trace a distress call to a planet where a Resistance agent has gone missing. Things only get worse as a mysterious bounty hunter starts hunting them.

The new episode will also be available Sunday, Dec. 22, at 12:01 a.m. PT on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

