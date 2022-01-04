Ming-Na Wen: Boba Fett’s Fennic Shand a ‘dream role’

Ming-Na Wen talks taking on her dream role playing master assassin Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett.

Watch Ming-Na Wen as she reflects on her role of a lifetime in a new featurette, “Ming-Na’s Dream Role.” Robert Rodriguez and Temuera Morrison discuss working with Ming-Na and her invaluable influence as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett, streaming now exclusively on Disney+. A new episode will be available tomorrow.



The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.



The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …