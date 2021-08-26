First details of Russell T Davies’ Doctor Who audio drama ‘Mind of the Hodiac’

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Colin Baker and Bonnie Langford (Tony Whitmore for Big Finish)
March 2022 release for lost story…

The first release date information and story details are here for Doctor Who — The Lost Stories: Mind of the Hodiac by former Doctor Who TV showrunner Russell T Davies, working with Big Finish Productions to resurrect his early fan script as a full-cast audio drama for today.

Big Finish confirms it’s recording Russell T. Davies’ lost Doctor Who script with Colin Baker

As previously reported, the story features Sixth Doctor Colin Baker and scream queen companion Bonnie Langford returning as Mel. Big Finish also released a photograph of the iconic duo recording together.

Due for release in March 2022, Mind of the Hodiac will comprise two hourlong episodes, the first from young Davies’ original typewritten 1986 script rediscovered 35 years later, and the second episode is written by director Scott Handcock from Davies’ detailed original notes.

In addition to the March release window, we also have the first Mind of the Hodiac story details:

In the depths of space, the mysterious Hodiac is manipulating the Galactic Stock Exchange to raise money. His aim? To hire mercenaries for a deadly quest across the stars.

Meanwhile, on Earth, an ordinary British family is plagued by a series of psychic events.

The one thing connecting these events is a magnificent patchwork coat – which just so happens to belong to the Doctor! 

Baker said in a statement: “The fact that one of our stories was written by Russell T Davies who, as a young fan of the show in the 1980’s, was sufficiently enthused to write a story for the original ‘Mel B’ and me which has emerged blinking into the 21st Century is the icing on the cake. No one could deny that Russell is a master storyteller and even in his embryonic writing form has summoned from the imaginative ether a firecracker of a yarn.  

“And I am so glad he wrote it for me and Bonnie and was not tempted to ‘update’ the Doctor or the companion. What is extraordinary is that that you can see the future writer of The Second Coming, Casanova and Cucumber flexing his young creativity to examine what happens when the ordinary and the everyday suddenly come face to face with the extraordinary and the far from every day.” 

Langford added: “Doctor Who is such a huge community and it’s a community that’s not only worldwide, it’s also generation wide. It brings families and generations together. When you think that someone with such a wonderful and extensive and luminous body of work such as Russell remembers this show (which involved Colin and me) with such fondness, it reminds you of how privileged we are to be part of that history – and that personal history of so many people.  

“To think that Russell – who is such a lovely, lovely person – watched the show when he was a kid and then got the opportunity to reimagine it and bring it back to the world it’s in now, to give it new life (which it needed), and yet still has great affection for the old days, the classic lot that we are. Nothing is ever over.” 

Davies would go on to bring Doctor Who back to television in 2005 after a 16-year absence, after the original version of the show (which started in 1963) ended its classic run in 1989.

Doctor Who – The Lost Stories: Mind of the Hodiac is available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set or digital download from www.bigfinish.com.

