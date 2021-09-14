Mid-season sneak peek: Marvel Studios’ What If…? 2 hours agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Why stop at one hero when we can show you all of them? Marvel Studios’ What If…? continues with brand new episodes streaming Wednesdays on Disney+. TagsDisney Plus Disney+ Marvel Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Comics Marvel Entertainment Marvel Studios Marvel Television Marvel Universe FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like Disney+ debuts official trailer and teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series Disney+ debuts trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Disney+ queues up 5 new episodes of Behind the Attraction Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with a good Luke at Season 2 finale Watch the final trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 coming in 2022 Latest Christopher Eccleston returning for more Ninth Doctor audio dramas in 2022-23 Disney+ debuts official trailer and teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series Prepare yourself: KOTOR is actually being remade Watch the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections Meet the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Picard Season 2 trailer teases a very different ‘voyage home’ Watch the official trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy Watch the Star Trek: Lower Decks second mid-season trailer Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 rescheduled from January to Memorial Day Weekend ‘Doctor’s Daughter’ Jenny faces Cybermen and more