Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ launches Aug. 11 – see the new trailer and poster

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.

The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Aug. 11.

