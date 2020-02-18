Freema Agyeman reprises her role as Doctor Who companion Martha Jones in a new Torchwood spin-off audio adventure.

The Tenth Doctor’s M.D. companion will join Torchwood’s Gwen Cooper (Eve Myles) in “Dissected,” now available as of Feb. 18, 2020. They last appeared together in the Doctor Who TV spin-off’s second season, when Agyeman made several guest appearances on Torchwood. Since leaving the “Whoniverse” she’s appeared in Netflix’s sci-fi drama Sense8 as well as Law & Order UK.

“Dissected” will explore what Martha’s been up to since her adventures with David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor. Employed by U.N.I.T., Martha is reunited with former colleague Gwen, who turns up on her doorstep with a corpse in tow. “She needs to ask one final favor of her,” Big Finish says, “and to find out why they stopped being friends.

“A lot’s happened to Torchwood since Martha left. A lot’s happened to Martha since she left Torchwood. And there’s something very odd about the dead body Gwen’s brought with her. Tonight Gwen’s going to be giving more answers than she bargained for.”

Freema Agyeman

Eve Myles

“Aw mate, the nostalgia has been quite overwhelming,” Agyeman said in a statement on returning to the character. “It really is like stepping into comfortable old shoes. It feels like about five minutes ago and yet so much time has passed. That’s the wonderful thing about the Whoniverse – you never feel on the outside of it. It’s great to be back.”

“I first met Freema back in 2006 working on Doctor Who Confidential,” said director Scott Handcock.

“I watched Martha Jones arrive and grow, and it’s a pleasure to welcome her back to the world of Torchwood. It’s something we’ve been chatting about for years, and to finally make it happen with the amazing Eve Myles (who adores her and vice versa) is a real treat!”

Writer Tim Foley said he was excited that “Martha Jones is back! And I’ve locked her in a room with Gwen!

“It’s such a delight to pit these two against each other. This is quite an experimental story – you’ll be listening to an autopsy in real time, which was such a fun challenge. Luckily for me Eve and Freema spar off each other marvelously, stuck in a lab with nothing but a corpse for company…”

