Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television Top story

Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer

4 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer

Today, Disney+ shared the new trailer, key art and new images from the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed series, The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

The new season of The Mandalorian starts streaming Friday, Oct. 30, only on Disney+.

The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer and poster gallery:

  • The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
  • The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
  • The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
  • The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
  • The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
  • The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
  • The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
  • The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

The Mandalorian Season 2 The Mandalorian Season 2 starts Oct. 30, 2020
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed back to spring 2021
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark Clone Wars anthology is mostly TV episode retellings
The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Disney+ rebuilds infamous Star Wars Holiday Special as a LEGO follow-up to the sequel trilogy
Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Bobby Moynihan, Debra Wilson cast in ‘Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge’ VR
Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+. Clone Wars’ ‘Bad Batch’ unit getting animated Star Wars spinoff in 2021 on Disney+

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics