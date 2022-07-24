Lower Decks Season 3 trailer: Just keep circling

Catch up with the crew of the U.S.S Cerritos in the official trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. With Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) on trial following the Season 2 finale, Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Tendi (Noël Wells), Boimler (Jack Quaid), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) are in for a host of new adventures–including a trip to Deep Space 9.



Stream the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Thursday, Aug. 25, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+.

Incidentally, the Lower Deckers will somehow guest-star in a crossover episode on Strange New Worlds during that live-action series’ upcoming section season …