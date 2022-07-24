Lower Decks Season 3 trailer: Just keep circling

16 hours ago
Jayson Peters

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Catch up with the crew of the U.S.S Cerritos in the official trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. With Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) on trial following the Season 2 finale, Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Tendi (Noël Wells), Boimler (Jack Quaid), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) are in for a host of new adventures–including a trip to Deep Space 9.

Stream the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Thursday, Aug. 25, exclusively in the U.S. on Paramount+.

Incidentally, the Lower Deckers will somehow guest-star in a crossover episode on Strange New Worlds during that live-action series’ upcoming section season …

Space, the final frontier …

Star Trek: Picard teaser Star Trek teases Picard’s third and final season with nostalgia trip
A Star Trek: Voyager stumble gets new life as classic cartoon
Watch the opening titles for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Star Trek: Discovery - key art Star Trek Adventures RPG expanding with Discovery Campaign Guide
Star Trek: Picard’s 3rd and final season is getting the full Next Generation cast back together
April 5: Happy First Contact Day!

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Samurai Comics

Events