Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series is subtitled The Rings of Power 21 hours agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TagsAmazon Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Video Amazon Video digital media digital video Lord of the Rings Middle-earth streaming the lord of the rings Tolkien FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like Prodigy pays tactical tribute to Trek’s lost stars Ming-Na Wen: Boba Fett’s Fennic Shand a ‘dream role’ Golden Girls spinoff Golden Palace coming to Hulu Jan. 10 Book of Boba Fett: 7 weekly chapters begin Dec. 29 on Disney+ Watch the Expanse Season 6 trailer Disney+ slashed to $1.99 for month to celebrate 2nd anniversary Latest Classic Doctor Who’s Season 22 coming to Blu-ray More old-school novelizations of classic and modern Doctor Who episodes coming in 2022 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally set for release on April 5, 2022 Nintendo releases N64’s Banjo-Kazooie on Switch Paul McGann and India Fisher reunite for 4 new Doctor Who audios as the Eighth Doctor and Charley Pollard Star Trek: Picard launches season 2 on March 3 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres May 5 on Paramount+ Disney+ debuts trailer and poster for Moon Knight series Terra Nostra audio drama set explores darker side of Blake’s 7 Fans eagerly awaiting new Cyberpunk 2077 update