Banner: Support Extra Life @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Disney+ moves up Loki Season 2 release

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The God of Mischief time-slips to a new, earlier date — launching at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 5, exclusively on Disney+ ...
Banner: Calling all adventurers! Create or find your new adventure @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Today, Disney+ debuted a new featurette for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Loki Season 2.  Watch “The Amazing Loki” as Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan, along with executive producer Kevin R. Wright, explore what it means to be Loki this season.”Loki” Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. 

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw and Kasra Farahani are the directors for the six-episode series. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, and Trevor Waterson serves as co-executive producer. Eric Martin is the head writer.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 launches exclusively on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 5.  All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
4 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
5 Nov 23
Tucson
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
5 Jan 24
Mesa
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
6 Jan 24
Mesa