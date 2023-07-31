Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

New trailer, poster tease Loki’s second season

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Today, Disney+ released a brand-new trailer and poster to celebrate the upcoming second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki.  The first season of Loki is the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA.

Loki season 2 poster

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 begins streaming on Oct. 6, exclusively on Disney+.

