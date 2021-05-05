Loki debuting June 9 in Disney+ shift to Wednesday release

The God of Mischief strikes again! Watch Tom Hiddleston’s video message announcing the new premiere date and weekly release day for Marvel Studios’ Loki, tje brand-new, original series exclusively on Disney+.

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.