LEGO Star Wars Halloween special ‘Terrifying Tales’ Oct. 1 on Disney+

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Today, Disney+ debuted key art and announced the cast for “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” which premieres Oct. 1 as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - Rest in Pieces

The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO brand and is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy— just in time for Halloween.

“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” features a talented voice cast that includes Jake Green  as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. David Shayne is writer and executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone and Jason Cosler are executive producers. “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” is produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé.  Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends. 

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner audio original’s cast revealed
The Mandalorian Season 2 ‘Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale’ coming to Disney+ Aug. 25
Star Wars: Visions Disney+ offers special look at Star Wars: Visions anime shorts
Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm Cavan Scott’s Rising Storm follows Light of the Jedi in Star Wars: The High Republic
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Star Wars: The Bad Batch mid-season sneak peek
Star Wars Essential Legends Collection: The Last Command Del Rey expanding Star Wars Essential Legends Collection universe

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics