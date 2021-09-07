Disney+ debuts trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

14 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Fans of bricks, blasters, and things that go “boo” or “boop-beep” in the night, get ready—Disney+ debuted the trailer for “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” the all-new scary special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group that will have fans ready for a frighteningly fun Halloween season. The special premieres October 1, exclusively on the streaming service. 

The trailer features a first-look at the three tales that Darth Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) will spin in this frighteningly fun special: “The Lost Boy,” the story of how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren; “The Dueling Monstrosities,” which imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn; and “The Wookiee’s Paw,” which gives a look at what might have happened if all of Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes were immediately granted. The special is sure to leave fans with spine-tingling chills and goose-bricks. 

After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé.  Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” features a talented voice cast that includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. David Shayne is the writer and an executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. 

James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jason Cosler and Jennifer Twiner McCarron also serve as executive producers. Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are the producers. Production services are by Atomic Cartoons.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

