LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales now streaming on Disney+

Today, “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ for the annual Hallowstream celebration. The all-new, frighteningly fun special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group is sure to get fans in the Halloween spirit. To celebrate the special’s streaming debut, Disney+ released brand-new key art and a scare-filled clip, “Of the Dark Side.”

The hair-raising story takes place after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker” when Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar. There they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” features a talented voice cast that includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. David Shayne is the writer and an executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jason Cosler and Jennifer Twiner McCarron also serve as executive producers. Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are the producers. Production services are by Atomic Cartoons.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …