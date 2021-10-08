Critical Role’s Legend of Vox Machina premieres Feb. 4, 2022, on Prime Video – watch the opening credits now

Critters!! You’ve been waiting, and now it’s time. Here’s your first peek at the opening credits for The Legend of Vox Machina! The animated series will premiere Feb. 4, 2022, on Prime Video.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an adult animated fantasy-adventure series that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign.

