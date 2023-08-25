Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Listen to Kevin Kiner’s ‘Ahsoka’ End Credits score

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Kevin Kiner reflects on Rebels score, adding to Star Wars’ musical legacy

Other than the great John Williams, when you think of Star Wars music, you probably think of Kevin Kiner — from his haunting leitmotif for wayward Jedi Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars film and its TV Clone Wars follow-up and, later, Rebels to, now, his extension of that work into the live-action realm of Ahsoka.

Now you can listen here to the ending credits theme of Ahsoka … You’ll definitely recognize the title character’s signature theme from Clone Wars and Rebels, but — like the former Jedi herself — it has matured, evolved, in unexpected ways.

Star Wars: Ahsoka episodes appear on Disney+ Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. Pacific Time through Oct. 3. Set after the fall of the Empire, the series follows the former Jedi Knight as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy …

Kevin Kiner reflects on Rebels score, adding to Star Wars' musical legacy

