Listen to Kevin Kiner’s ‘Ahsoka’ End Credits score

Other than the great John Williams, when you think of Star Wars music, you probably think of Kevin Kiner — from his haunting leitmotif for wayward Jedi Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars film and its TV Clone Wars follow-up and, later, Rebels to, now, his extension of that work into the live-action realm of Ahsoka.



Now you can listen here to the ending credits theme of Ahsoka … You’ll definitely recognize the title character’s signature theme from Clone Wars and Rebels, but — like the former Jedi herself — it has matured, evolved, in unexpected ways.



Star Wars: Ahsoka episodes appear on Disney+ Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. Pacific Time through Oct. 3. Set after the fall of the Empire, the series follows the former Jedi Knight as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy …

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …