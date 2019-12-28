Kaz tries to save his friends on Star Wars Resistance

In “Breakout,” this weekend’s new episode of Star Wars Resistance continuing from last week’s adventure, Kaz and Norath try to help their friends while being pursued by a deadly bounty hunter. Meanwhile Yeager and Synara face Agent Tierny and the First Order.











The new episode will also be available Sunday, Dec. 29, 112:01 a.m. PT on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

