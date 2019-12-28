Star Wars Resistance - Breakout

Kaz tries to save his friends on Star Wars Resistance

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Jayson Peters1Leave a Comment on Kaz tries to save his friends on Star Wars Resistance

In “Breakout,” this weekend’s new episode of Star Wars Resistance continuing from last week’s adventure, Kaz and Norath try to help their friends while being pursued by a deadly bounty hunter. Meanwhile Yeager and Synara face Agent Tierny and the First Order.

  • Star Wars Resistance - Breakout
  • Star Wars Resistance - Breakout
  • Star Wars Resistance - Breakout
  • Star Wars Resistance - Breakout
  • Star Wars Resistance - Breakout

The new episode will also be available Sunday, Dec. 29, 112:01 a.m. PT on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Snoke’s secret past still leaves an opening to tell young Ben Solo’s story
Wedge Antilles Did you know? Star Wars hero Wedge Antilles is in Rogue One and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Rise of Skywalker review Star Wars prequel anthem ‘Duel of the Fates’ featured in ‘Rise of Skywalker’ TV spot, but missing from film
Star Wars Resistance - The Missing Agent A Resistance spy goes missing on the all-new episode of Star Wars Resistance
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker SPOILER-FREE REVIEW: The Rise of Skywalker
Master and Apprentice Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com