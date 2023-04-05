Disney+ imports Latin American series Journey to the Center of the Earth

32 mins ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Journey to the Center of the Earth

Disney+ is now streaming all eight episodes of Latin American original series “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” Inspired by Jules Verne’s famous novel of the same name, the new adventure and sci-fi series follows a group of kids on a voyage through a parallel dimension in which they discover a fascinating world and fight to protect the ecological balance of the planet.

In “Journey to the Center of the Earth,”Diego (SebastiánGarcía) is sent by his parents to a camp run by Pompilio Calderón (Óscar Jaenada). There, together with his siblings and friends, he finds the abandoned car of his grandmother Pola (Margarita Rosade Francisco), and following her footsteps, he arrives to a mysterious portal leading to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands he must protect the dimension he has found, but his mission is not that simple – Pompilio and his henchman Claudio (Mauricio “El Diablito” Barrientos) will do everything in their power to destroy this fantastic world they have encountered.

Made entirely in Mexico by TIS (formerly Estudios TeleMéxico), the new production is directed by JM Craviotto. Rounding out the cast of areGabriel Goity (“Jules Verne”), Yankel Stevan (“Martín”), Manuel Márquez (“Pedro”), Paola Miguel (“Ana”), Valery Sais (“Laura”), Camila Núñez (“Violeta”), Carla Adell (“Andrea”), Emilio Treviño (“Felipe”), Israel Capetillo (“Mauro”), Camila Valero (“Evelyn”), Luigi Cerrada (“Antonio”), Luciana Tappan (“Raquel”), Daniel Sáez (“Pote”), and Maximiliano Uribe (“Fermín”).

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Springs Hosting