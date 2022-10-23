Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor was a great Doctor Who, actually

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The era of the Thirteenth Doctor has come and gone. Like the Time Lord herself, Doctor Who has miraculously regenerated again into the show the world as it is today needs it to be. Has it ever really done anything else?

Jodie Whittaker’s take on the TARDIS’ Time Lord pilot was certainly controversial — but with fandom being the way it is these days, the first female incarnation of one of television’s most iconic ongoing characters was bound to be, wasn’t she?

Many of Whittaker’s critics express a grudging respect for her approach but disdain for outgoing show runner Chris Chibnall’s writing — a fair point, but at its lowest is it really any worse than “Timelash”? “Paradise Towers”? No, the show as a whole was on par with past seasons for sure. It’s more likely that an honest exploration of once-marginalized communities has awoken the “anti-woke” crusaders for The Way Things Have Always Been and Don’t Mess With Them, Thankyouverymuch. Some people will never be satisfied.

Chibnall described Whittaker’s impact on the iconic role in a recent BBC interview:

She changed the game. She changed history in terms of Doctor Who. I think what she’s brought is a Doctor who is full of hope, and positivity and generosity and I think that these times really needed that. I think she’s shown off her incredible sort of clowning side, the humour that she can do, which maybe some people didn’t know her for beforehand. I think she’s enriched the character of the Doctor, as all actors who play the Doctor do, but it’s an incredibly bold and brave performance.

And she took responsibility for the Doctor being a woman, she took it on her shoulders and represented and that was not a given, that was her strength and decision and power. I think she has been utterly magnificent, she exceeded all of our expectations. She’s given a whole generation of young girls and women a chance to feel that they are the Doctor also and that was always the purpose from the start of this era, was to really widen that net.

Jodie’s Doctor was a revelation — her very first identity crisis resolving with the determination to keep “sorting out fair play, throughout the universe.” Again, that’s classic Doctor Who if you’ve ever bothered to watch a moment of it at all. “Spyfall” and “Prisoner of the Judoon” changed the series, perhaps forever, in ways episodes of the classic series could only hope to move its venerable narrative forward, and “The Timeless Children” and the lockdown-influenced structure of “Flux” continued this evolution in spectacular fashion. And her swansong was full of appearances from her best friends and worst enemies, new and old — as it should be.

She was the Doctor who saw a generation of young viewers (and not-so-young legacy fans) through a scary pandemic with shifting protocols and uncertain endings, unlike a TV show where you know the danger will be sorted out within the hour, and attacked it like any other challenge she faced on her adventures. Her little lockdown messages were like mini-episodes or at least Doctor monologues that inspired hope. Could other Doctors do the same? Of course they could — but it was her burden, and she owned it even as it rocked the program’s shooting schedule.

With the “Fam” of Ryan, Yaz and Graham, it was great to see the TARDIS so full again during Thirteen’s historic run. And Whittaker’s tenure as the Doctor turns out to be one of the longest on record — but it doesn’t feel like it. Hopefully we’ll still get some decent novels and Big Finish audio adventures, when the time is right, to flesh out her groundbreaking Doctor Who era the way it still deserves.

Thanks, Thirteen, for everything. And long live the Doctor!

All of time and space …

Watch the trailer for The Power of the Doctor
Trailer teases Doctor Who’s animated redux of The Abominable Snowmen
‘Kaleidoscope’: Details on apocalyptic Third Doctor audio dramas
Doctor Who – The Ninth Adventures: Into the Stars Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor goes ‘Into the Stars’ to meet pacifist Sontarans
The First Doctor, Ian Chesterton, Vicki, and Barbara Wright. (BBC) Classic Doctor Who Season 2 getting Blu-ray Collection treatment
The Stuff of Nightmares More modern Doctor Who monsters to fight classic series actors in 2023 audio series

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Samurai Comics