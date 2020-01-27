(No, not that one – the other one!)

Just Who is Jo Martin’s “Ruth, Fugitive of the Judoon,” to the Doctor?

This weekend’s Doctor Who was certainly a trip! Not only did those mercenary rhinoceros space police, the Judoon, put in a return appearance, but Torchwood’s Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) returned with a dire warning for the Doctor — but she was busy elsewhere, trying to save a woman named Ruth (Jo Martin).





Courtesy of BBC America — which also provided these amusing episodic GIFs — you can watch Barrowman’s jubilant (if misinformed) return:

And that, literally, wasn’t even the half of it!

If you haven’t seen “Fugitive of the Judoon” yet, you probably won’t want to look at this gallery of photos from the episode …

You’ve been warned!

… photos that reveal actress Jo Martin as a previously unseen version of the Doctor, and her retro-cool TARDIS.

We don’t yet know where this mystery Jo Martin “Doctor” fits into the established canon, but she’s credits-official (“and introducing Joe Martin as the Doctor”) — so it’s hard to believe we’ve seen the last of her.

Share your theories with us!

