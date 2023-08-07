More ‘I am Groot’ shorts streaming Sept. 6

In honor of National Tree Day yesterday, Disney+ revealed that five new “I Am Groot” shorts are heading to the streamer beginning Sept. 6. Check out the trailer, key art and images, and feel free to share with your readers.

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of “I Am Groot.” This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two. The supervising producer is Danielle Costa; producers are Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf; executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kirsten Lepore. Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt is co-executive producer.