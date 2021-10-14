Hawkeye premieres with first 2 episodes on Disney+ Nov. 24

A new 60-second TV spot offers fans a glimpse of Clint Barton and fellow archer Kate Bishop in action; Hawkeye premieres Nov. 24 with two episodes on Disney+ ...

Disney+ unveiled plans today to launch the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye when the highly anticipated six-episode event debuts exclusively on the streamer Nov. 24. Subsequent episodes will launch each week on Wednesday.

Check out a new 60-second spot that offers fans a glimpse of Clint Barton and fellow archer Kate Bishop in action.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.