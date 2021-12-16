The Golden Palace Images courtesy Hulu

This is what the internet has been waiting for …

That’s some quality 1990s media kit content!

Hulu already has the complete Golden Girls series, and come Jan. 10, 2022 — a week before Betty White’s 100th birthday — it will also have the complete series of its 1992 spinoff, The Golden Palace.



Rose, Blanche and Sophia are where we last left them, in the living room of the house they shared for seven years. But now, they are watching movers as they prepare to leave their comfortable home for a new life — as managers of an art deco hotel in South Miami Beach called The Golden Palace.



The Golden Palace stars Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, Don Cheadle (in his pre-Rhodey/War Machine days) and Cheech Marin, and was created by Susan Harris.



I’ll get the cheesecake …