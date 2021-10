G4 announced today it will return to TV Nov. 16 with a launch on Verizon Fios, Cox and Xfinity TV as well as Twitch and Philo streaming services.

Fan favorite series like Attack of the Show! with Kevin Pereira and Xplay with Adam Sessler will return, along with esports comedy series Boosted and the original Ninja Warrior, as well as esports events and a Dungeons & Dragons limited series this fall building on the brands’ partnership at D&D Live 2021.

Read more from the official announcement.