G4 adds linear channel on YouTube TV

G4, the content studio and network that unites creators and fandoms, today launched its linear G4 channel on YouTube TV. YouTube TV subscribers will be able to enjoy all G4 programming, including new editions of beloved legacy G4 shows, including Attack the Show!, Ninja Warrior and Xplay, new content including Name Your Price and Scott The Woz, esports events, interviews, and more. The addition of YouTube TV brings G4’s potential audience to over 125 million users.



“Our fans have been asking, and we’re thrilled to join YouTube TV and deliver our premium linear entertainment to their audience,” said Umar Hussain, vice president of content distribution and partnerships, G4. “As we continue to expand our presence everywhere to fans and gamers, the addition of YouTube TV will give the network and our partners a valuable vMVPD entry point for our highly-engaged audience on the digital forward, innovative service.”



G4 content is also distributed on linear platforms through Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity TV, and Philo through its flagship G4 channel. In March, the network also launched its FAST Channel, G4 Select, on Pluto TV. G4 also collaborates with Twitch on a multi-year promotional and commercial partnership through G4’s official Twitch channel. G4 also creates channel-specific content across its social media platforms and YouTube. Additional distribution partners will be announced soon, G4 said.



YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.