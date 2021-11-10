Details on G4’s weekly D&D TV series: Invitation to Party

Tabletop fantasy roleplaying game comes to television Nov. 22

Coming off the success of this summer’s D&D Live featuring celebrities including Jack Black, Tiffany Haddish, and Patton Oswalt, G4 and Wizards of the Coast continue their partnership for a weekly D&D series focusing on improvised comedy, entertainment, and accessible gameplay. For the first time, TV audiences will be able to see the comedy of friends rolling dice together and the drama of a natural 20 rolled for a critical hit!

Dungeons & Dragons Presents: Invitation to Party premieres Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Pacific on the G4 channel.

B. Dave Walters

Invitation to Party, television’s first program dedicated to tabletop gaming, will bring together a group of comedians and content creators who form an intrepid party of adventurers as they roll the dice for riches, glory, and survival. Viewers who watch during the show’s livestream on Twitch and YouTube will also have a hand in the action as they’ll be able to directly affect gameplay via real-time voting. Outrageous prompts, story beats, NPC characters, and obstacles will be imagined and sourced by our viewers at home (and in-studio), for the DM and Players to execute.

Meet the Dungeon Master: B. Dave Walters is a Storyteller and proud Scoundrel American. Best known as the writer and co-creator of Electropunk, D&D: A Darkened Wish for IDW comics, and creator and DM of the Darkened Wish streaming show for Wizards of the Coast, and DM of Idle Champions Presents and the Black Dice Society. He is the Creative Director for Demiplane and Lead Designer for Into the Mother Lands RPG.

Meet the Adventurers:



Kassem Gharaibeh is a Jordanian-American internet personality. His YouTube channel, Kassem G, hosts several hundred videos, most notably the California On, Going Deep, and Street Music webseries. Gharaibeh won the 2013 Streamy Award for Best Host for his work on California On. He is one of the founders of MCN company, Maker Studios.



Fiona Nova is an on-camera personality, actress and content creator in the gaming/comedy space. At the age of 24, she’s also been able to rise in the creative space as a director and showrunner for many unscripted and scripted shows. Fun fact: You might’ve also seen her hanging around with the Wonder Woman cast during DCFandome as well as playing Mortal Kombat with Megan Thee Stallion. You can also find her speaking up and creating a path for more diversity and inclusion in an industry that needs it.



Indiana Black, also known as Froskurinn, is notable for her commentary and broadcasting work in the esports industry. She’s been featured on esports broadcasts in multiple markets across the world, most recently in three back-to-back world championship finals.



Ify Nwadiwe is a professional actor and writer based in Los Angeles, California. He specializes in comedy and has been featured on multiple shows including Key and Peele, Comedy Bang Bang and Workaholics. He’s a former staff writer for @Midnight on Comedy Central and has written for shows on BET and TruTV.

Dungeons & Dragons Presents: Invitation to Party will be streamed from G4’s new, first-of-its-kind 24/7 broadcast studio, featuring a tavern-designed set lovingly dubbed “The Rotted Gut,” where the players will have a space to get out from behind the table and improvise their role-playing encounters with each other and a revolving roster of guest NPCs.

Dungeons & Dragons Present: Invitation Party will debut live on YouTube and Twitch on Friday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. Pacific and on linear television Monday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Pacific.

