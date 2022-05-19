Fourth Doctor to meet Empress of Mars’ TV ice queen

Story details are today revealed for the first of Tom Baker’s 2023 Big Finish Productions audio adventures, featuring Adele Lynch’s return to the world of Doctor Who.

The Fourth Doctor Adventures: New Frontiers is a brand-new box set of full-cast audio dramas, set for release in March 2023. In the first of two four-part stories, Ice Heist!, the Fourth Doctor faces the Ice Warriors for the very first time.



Tom Baker stars, alongside Louise Jameson (as Leela) and Nerys Hughes (as new companion Margaret Hopwood). Joining this incredible cast is Adele Lynch, who played the Ice Queen Iraxxa in 2017’s Doctor Who TV story Empress of Mars. This time she’s back as Kaltakk —another Ice Warrior but who identifies as a Martian cultural envoy.



The Fourth Doctor Adventures: New Frontiers is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download for just £24.99) or a digital download (for just £19.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.



The star-studded ensemble cast of Ice Heist! also includes Oliver Chris (Trying, Motherland, The Office), Robert Whitelock (Becoming Elizabeth, Military Wives), Beth Goddard (Manhunt, Gimme Gimme Gimme), and Nicholas Briggs as the Ice Warriors.



Ice Heist! by Guy Adams — Recently, the world changed for Margaret Hopwood. Everything she knew was turned upside down by the arrival of a strange man in a blue box. And now nothing in her life seems the same. So when he comes back with a lady called Leela and an invitation to an unusual art gallery, she’s more than happy to join him for the ride. And what a ride it is. Because it’s an art gallery on a distant world… where a deadly plan is about to commence – one involving creatures called Ice Warriors.

Producer David Richardson said: “I was really pleased to cast Adele Lynch for this production. I loved her performance in Empress of Mars in Peter Capaldi’s series. When it came to casting Ice Heist!, and I saw that there was a female Ice Warrior character, Adele was my first call. We were delighted to have her on board and she was fantastic.”



Adele Lynch added: “It’s really nice to come back and play another female Ice Warrior – a great character. It reminds me of a really exciting time. I loved the script – they’re always great. It’s always interesting to see where we’re going to end up and listen to the different voices of the characters.



“It was exciting to meet Tom (Baker). It’s always lovely to meet someone that you’ve seen from afar and they turn out to be a wonderful, warm person.”