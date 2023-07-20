Fourteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver revealed

A new sonic has arrived ...

The Fourteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver (first seen on preview day at San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday) is now released for sale on www.character-online.co.uk.

“Heading into the 60th Year of Doctor Who it seemed entirely fitting that the Fourteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver was given an exciting exclusive unveiling to fans on the Doctor Who Booth at the San Diego Comic Con!



“The limited-edition version boasts an exclusive ‘electro plated’ finish making it look like real polished steel and brass. It also boasts two modes of operation, Open and Closed, as well as five brand new and totally unique sound and light effects, with each accessed by a different button sequence. The Sonic comes in Regeneration style packaging with a sturdy mailer box.”

