The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new movie picking up after the events from the shocking season 7 finale!



THE VENTURE BROS.: RADIANT IS THE BLOOD OF THE BABOON HEART will be available later this year from Titmouse Productions, Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. In this first look clip from THE VENTURE BROS.: RADIANT IS THE BLOOD OF THE BABOON HEART, Brock (Patrick Warburton) has a lead on where Hank (Chris McCulloch) may be and leads a team to discover his whereabouts while Dr. Venture (James Urbaniak) and Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) look on from the control room with Gen. Hunter Gathers (McCulloch).