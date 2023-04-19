First look at The Venture Bros. movie

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new movie picking up after the events from the shocking season 7 finale!

THE VENTURE BROS.: RADIANT IS THE BLOOD OF THE BABOON HEART will be available later this year from Titmouse Productions, Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. In this first look clip from THE VENTURE BROS.: RADIANT IS THE BLOOD OF THE BABOON HEART, Brock (Patrick Warburton) has a lead on where Hank (Chris McCulloch) may be and leads a team to discover his whereabouts while Dr. Venture (James Urbaniak) and Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) look on from the control room with Gen. Hunter Gathers (McCulloch).

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  • Springs Hosting