Fifth Doctor Adventures: In the Night dusts off classic TARDIS space helmets

Peter Davison, Janet Fielding and Sarah Sutton are joined by a fab cast, including Fenella Woolgar and Niky Wardley ...

From the far future to the recent past. Two brand-new full-cast audio adventures for the Fifth Doctor and his trusty TARDIS team were released today by Big Finish Productions …

The Fifth Doctor’s era on television featured several contrasts: the scientific Nyssa, the practical Tegan; the calm of the Doctor, the insanity of the Master; not to mention the Black and White Guardians. And now we’re going to discover that all the light and joy that the Doctor, Nyssa and Tegan share on their adventures together is going to contrast with what happens In the Night …

Peter Davison stars as the Fifth Doctor in the latest Doctor Who – The Fifth Doctor Adventures box set, out now. Joining him are Janet Fielding (Tegan) and Sarah Sutton (Nyssa) alongside a terrific guest cast, including Fenella Woolgar and Niky Wardley.

Producer David Richardson said: “Terrible things happen in the dark – as the Doctor and his companions discover in deepest space and in Poland in 1982. These two stories, despite the inter-linking theme, are worlds apart in geography and tone, and most importantly, feature the return of the TARDIS crew’s space helmets from “Four to Doomsday”!”

Doctor Who – The Fifth Doctor Adventures: In The Night is now available to own for just £19.99 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £16.99 (digital download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The two stories in this box set are:

“Pursuit Of The Nightjar” by Tim Foley (four parts):



The story of the Nightjar has been told for many years. A spaceship helmed by the legendary Captain Goben on a vital mission of mercy, delivering medical supplies to a distant colony in the middle of devastating war, an act of bravery that triggers the end of the conflict.



At her heels throughout the journey, her pursuer, the spaceship Nemesis, helmed by the dogged Captain Eslo, never quite able to catch her target.



The Doctor’s always wanted to witness these historic events. And now, alongside Nyssa and Tegan, he’s got his chance.

But history might just have other ideas.



“Resistor” by Sarah Grochala (two parts):



The TARDIS lands in a basement beneath a club in Warsaw in 1982 – which is a bit of a surprise as the Doctor was hoping to take Nyssa and Tegan to Yugoslavia.



But a bigger surprise is yet to come – the band on stage are missing one of their musicians. And getting them through the gig is only the start of the TARDIS crew’s troubles.



Something strange is happening on the streets. Black cars glide through the city, picking off the unwary. Some are driven by the Secret Police… but others… by something very much not of this world.

All of time and space …