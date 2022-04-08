More Fifth Doctor 40th anniversary audio celebrations

An array of familiar friends and foes join the Fifth Doctor in his second fortieth anniversary box set, due for release in September from Big Finish Productions.

Peter Davison stars in The Auton Infinity, a six-part full-cast audio drama, where the Doctor and his faithful companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Turlough (Mark Strickson) arrive unexpectedly at a UNIT base.



But something is wrong with time and soon the Time Lord is reunited with Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart and the shape-shifting robot Kamelion (both voiced by Jon Culshaw). Lucy Fleming — of Survivors fame — also joins the cast as Veronica Holmes, a sardonic Ministry figure.



While the Master lurks, an unusual Auton named Prodigal (Juliet Aubrey) prepares for invasion. Is the alien Nestene Consciousness responsible for the Doctor’s time-shifting crisis?



Doctor Who – The Fifth Doctor Adventures: Forty 2, written by Tim Foley, is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set and download or digital download only, exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Snowdonia. UNIT is running a training exercise with the Brigadier in attendance. Except it isn’t long before things start to go badly wrong. The fake aliens primed to attack the troops might not be so fake after all, and a temporal disturbance attracts the Doctor, Tegan and Turlough into the fray.



Old enemies are on the scene with a deadly plan – but they might be the least of the Doctor’s worries.



Because he’s recently been sent backwards and forwards through his own lifetime… and he’s finally going to find out why.

Producer David Richardson said: “The Fifth Doctor’s anniversary celebrations continue, and there are many fan-favourite guests attending the party in The Auton Infinity — and plenty of surprises too! Tim has written a wonderful twisty-turny epic, and he takes the Nestenes and Autons into new territory. And I must give special mention to Jon Culshaw, on triple duty here as the Brigadier, the Master and Kamelion — sometimes within the same scene!”