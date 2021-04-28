Fifth Doctor’s 40th anniversary celebrated with classic Doctor Who friend and foes

Peter Davison (Tony Whitmore)

TV’s ‘Tomb of the Cybermen’ gets direct sequel starring Peter Davison

Comprising two anniversary box sets released in April and September 2022 respectively, Doctor Who: The Fifth Doctor Adventures – Forty will celebrates four decades since the Fifth Doctor made his first regular appearance in Doctor Who.

In six full-cast audio dramas are plucked from various points in the Fifth Doctor’s timeline, he adventures alongside beloved companions Tegan (Janet Fielding), Turlough (Mark Strickson), Nyssa (Sarah Sutton), Adric (Matthew Waterhouse) and Kamelion (Jon Culshaw) across the episodes.

Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor (BBC)

Doctor Who: The Fifth Doctor Adventures – Forty Volume 1 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD at £19.99 or on download at £16.99, exclusively at www.bigfinish.com. Expect to hear fearsome adversaries such as the Cybermen and Ice Warriors in Forty Volume 1:

“Secrets of Telos” by Matt Fitton

“God of War” by Sarah Grochala

And Forty Volume 2 will include:

“The Auton Infinity” by Tim Foley

The anniversary set’s opening story, “Secrets of Telos,” is a direct sequel to the Doctor Who television episode “Tomb of the Cybermen” (1967).

Producer David Richardson said: “It’s always fascinated me that “Tomb of the Cybermen” isn’t a story that definitively ends. There’s a loose strand of story left floating at the end of episode four – and that strand of story launches us straight into Forty, a lavish celebration of forty years of the Fifth Doctor. What strange force is pulling the Doctor forwards through his incarnation? The mystery will be solved but along the way enjoy spending time with Tegan, Nyssa, Adric, Turlough and Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart. As birthday parties go, this is going to be a spectacular one!”